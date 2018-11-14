Awards night at Burnley College honours outstanding Pendle students

Outstanding students from Pendle, who achieved top grades in their A'levels and advanced vocational courses, have been honoured with Awards for Excellence.

The students, who all studied at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre, celebrated their exceptional achievements with family, friends, tutors and special guests at a glittering awards ceremony hosted by the college.

Madison Emmett receives her award from Chloe Wilkinson.

The achievements come as Burnley College Sixth Form Centre marks a record-breaking year for

success which has seen an exceptional 99.5% A Level pass rate, 91% of A' level students achieving at least one high A* to C grade at A' level and 64% of A' level students achieving at least one top A* to B grade.

The college also saw a 100% pass rate in advanced vocational subjects for the 15th consecutive year with

exceptional results in Maths, Further Maths, English, Computer Science, Physics and Sociology.

Aidan Ferns is presented with his award by Chloe Wilkinson

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre Principal Karen Buchanan said: “Our annual Awards for Excellence ceremony is always a highlight in the Burnley College Sixth Form Centre calendar.

"It’s the ideal opportunity for the wider Burnley College family- tutors, support staff, families, friends and academic and civic leaders from across the region – to acknowledge the achievement of our outstanding students.

“This year’s recipients have truly gone above and beyond to show that hard work, commitment and dedication, combined with a passion for their subjects, is the Burnley College formula for success.

“Going forward, we wish our Awards for Excellence recipients all the very best for the future – whether that is progression to degree study at a top university, a Higher or Degree Apprenticeship or an ideal career in the industry of their choice.”

Award winning Eimantas Kubeckas receives his prize from Chloe Wilkinson.

Former student Chloe Wilkinson, a former Award for Excellence recipient herself, returned to college to present the awards.

Among those she congratulated on stage was her younger brother, Oliver, who has secured a coveted place at the University of Cambridge to read Computer Science after achieving A* grades in his four A Levels – Maths, Further Maths, Computer Science and Physics.

Student Governor Adam Smith also took to the stage to praise students and the vote of thanks was given by Chairman of Governors David Meakin. Entertainment for the evening was presented by

talented Advanced Level Performing Arts and Photography students.

Student Brandon Mackie is presented with his award by Chloe Wilkinson.

Here is the roll of honour for the students:

* Waqas Ahmed ( Marsden Heights Community College) achieved outstanding results

on the Advanced Diploma in Computing for IT Practitioners. He has now progressed to the University

of Salford to read Cyber Security.

* Madison Emmett ( Saint John Fisher and Thomas More RC High School) achieved

outstanding results in her A' Levels in English, History and Law. She has now progressed to the

Prize winning Emily McLoughlin receives her award from Chloe Wilkinson.

University of Leeds to read Law.

* Aidan Ferns ( Park High School) achieved outstanding results in his A' Levels in

Biology, Business and Physical Education. He has now progressed to Northumbria University to read

Sport Management.

* Eimantas Kubeckas ( Pendle Vale College) achieved outstanding results on the

Advanced Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. He has now progressed to the University

of Central Lancashire to read Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

* Brandon Mackie ( West Craven High School) achieved outstanding results in his A'

Levels in Business, History and Media. He has now progressed to Lancaster University to read

Marketing.

* Emily McLoughlin ( Pendle Vale College) achieved outstanding results on the

Advanced Diploma in Travel and Tourism. She has now progressed to an Advanced Apprenticeship at

Althams Travel Agency.

* Oliver Wilkinson (West Craven High School) achieved outstanding results in his A'

Levels in Computing, Further Maths, Maths and Physics. He has now progressed to the University of

Cambridge to read Computer Science.