Band set to reunite 25 years after split

A band, made up of students and teachers from the same Burnley high school, is planning a reunion gig 25 years after it split.



Pendlekraft was a folk band made up of students and teachers at the former Habergham High School between the years of 1981 and 1993.

Kelly Youds, who died aged 25, singing with the band Pendlekraft

It was founded by science teacher Ian Mortimer, Maths teacher Steven Cunliffe, and later joined by craft and woodwork teacher John Sweeney who died after battling cancer 15 years ago.

The concert is scheduled to be held in October which is also Mr Mortimer's 70th birthday.

The event will raise money for charities chosen by the family of Mr Sweeney and also former student and band member Kelly Youds who also died 15 years ago at the age of 25.

Kelly, who had been writing and singing her own songs from the age of 11, died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. She was also a former pupil of Padiham Green Primary School.

The late John Sweeney, one of the founder members of the folk band Pendlekraft

The band last played in 2003 to help raise funds for Kelly to live her dream to go to New Zealand. It also performed a year before in a concert to raise funds for the Burnley General Hospital scanner appeal.

The reunion gig will also feature support from musicians and bands that branched off or existed directly because of Pendlekraft.

Any ex-members wishing to be part of it are asked to message Jon on facebook.com/jonchapmanmusician or call 07516120374.