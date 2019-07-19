Bands in the Park 2019: Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's big event

This is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Bands in the Park event in Burnley.



Burnley Bands in the Park returns to the town for the third time in three years with organisers expecting another sell-out event.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big day:

Where is it?

The event will be held at Queen's Park in Queen's Park Road, Burnley.

When is it?

Bands in the Park will run from 1pm until 9pm on Saturday, July 20th.

Who is organising it?

Madge Nawaz has worked closely with the Burnley Council's park team to put on the event. He was responsible for this year's Burnley Live event and Burnley Community Festival, which was also held in Queen's Park.

What is on?

1 - 2pm Element Zero

2-20 - 3-20pm The Joe Publix

3-40 - 4-40pm The Dirty Suns

5 - 6pm Barry Garlow

6-20 - 7-20pm Bridle City Lights

7-40 - 8-40pm Supernova

There will also be a licensed bar, food stalls, arts and craft stalls, a funfair and children’s entertainment throughout the day.

How much does it cost?

A selection of tickets, priced at £3, may still be available from the Olive Pot healthy options, Krafty Cow tea room and online at www.skiddle.com. Under 11s free entry.

Where can I park?

There is free parking around Queen's Park.