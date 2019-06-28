Bands in the Park returns to Burnley as town gets ready to rock

Bands in the Park returns to Burnley next month with a mouthwatering lineup of talented artists ready to rock the town.



Six acts make up this year's bill with The Joe Publix, Dirty Suns, Barry Garlow and The Good For Nothins', Supernova, Bridle City Lights and Element Zero all ready to rock Queen's Park on Saturday, July 20th.



On top of all the live music, there will be a licensed bar, food stalls, arts and craft stalls, a funfair and children's entertainment throughout the day.



Organiser Madge Nawaz said: "Our last two 'Bands in the Park' have been sold out and it's looking like this one will be a sell out too.



"These six local bands are six of the best around and you certainly won't find better value for money anywhere else.



"Queen's Park is a beautiful location and this will be a fantastic day out for all the family."



Bands in the Park runs from 1pm until 9pm.



Ticket are £3 (plus booking fee) and are available through clicking here. They are also available from Olive Pot, Remedy and Krafty Cow's tea room.



Under 12s free.