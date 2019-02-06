Banned Burnley driver caught behind the wheel not once, but twice just months after being disqualified

A banned driver who struck twice claimed he didn't know he was disqualified the first time but he obviously did the second, a court heard.

Joshua Milliken was only four months into an 18-month ban when he committed the first offence on Leeds Road in Nelson last December 29. Twelve days later on January 10, he did it again, this time on Burnham Gate in Burnley.

The town's magistrates were told how the 24-year-old father-of-two had been going to a local takeaway on the second occasion. His solicitor told the court: "If he gets caught driving again, a third time it's Preston Prison. No doubt about that."

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said Milliken was disqualified in his absence and when stopped the first time, told police he had been away in Spain. "Unfortunately, he drove again," she said. "He clearly was aware of that having been told by the police he was disqualified."

Mrs Mann added the defendant had been banned under the totting up procedure last August.

Mr Dylan Bradshaw, defending, said Milliken, a qualified bricklayer, had "no proper convictions." He had had a number of personal setbacks in his life and had found himself lodging with his sister and looking to start again.

The solicitor added: "There was no bad driving suggested or any aggravation with the officers."

The defendant, of Newton Street in Burnley, admitted two counts of driving whilst disqualified and no insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours unpaid work and was disqualified for 16 months. He must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.