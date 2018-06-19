Barnoldswick Aldi store set to open in new few weeks

A new branch of the German budget supermarket chain Aldi is set to open in Barnoldswick in the coming weeks, with the 22 new jobs filled by "local people" in a boost to the regional economy.

Led by the new Store Manager Kieron Sethi, who lives in Fence and who has been with the company since 2012, the new Aldi store will mean that shoppers from Barnoldswick and nearby areas will no longer have to travel to the Colne or Skipton branches to shop at the store.

Aldi was crowned Employer of the Year in 2017 at the prestigious Grocer Gold Awards and is famed for offering a one of the highest rates of pay in the supermarket sector, with the majority of workers receiving a minimum rate of £8.85 per hour and Store Assistant salaries rising to £10.41 per hour after just four years.

“It’s always exciting to open a new store and the team and I look forward to meeting customers over the coming months," said Kieron, who has worked in other branches in the area. "We’ve put together a brilliant, local team to help run the Barnoldswick store and I’m confident that together we can provide an excellent shopping experience for customers.”

For more information, head to www.aldirecruitment.co.uk