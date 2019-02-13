Barnoldswick drink-driver caught almost twice the limit could lose his auto trade job

A Barnoldswick auto trade worker may lose his job after being caught almost twice the drink-drive limit, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how 23-year-old Liam Chippendale was caught at about 1am after police were said to have seen him driving at excess speed on Colne Road in Colne. He then stopped his Vauxhall Corsa on Red Lane when requested to do so and was taken to the police station after a giving a positive roadside sample.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions, blew 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35. He had no previous convictions.

Mr David Norman, defending, told the hearing Chippendale was very ashamed of his actions and knew he had been very stupid. He had intended to have a few drinks and leave his car.

The solicitor continued: "When it came to the make the right decision, he made the wrong decision and drove his car."

Mr Norman said Chippendale was employed full-time in the auto trade, earning £1,340 a month doing reception and supervisory work. He said: "It's a bit up in the air as to whether or not he will lose his job. He is hopeful he might be able to persuade his employer to keep him on."

The defendant, of Gisburn Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol on January 26th. He was fined £309 with a £31 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 17 months.