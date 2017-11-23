Barnoldswick volunteers' Home Alone dinner fighting loneliness

A group of Barnoldswick volunteers are setting out on a mission to make sure that no one is alone this Christmas by hosting a Home Alone dinner on December 25th, offering a full Christmas dinner and a place to celebrate the festive period.



The dinner, which has been running for several years now, will be hosted by a number of locals at St Joseph’s Community Centre on Bolland Street and aims to offer the culinary and communal delights of Christmas celebrations amongst others, offering comfort and warmth to people who would otherwise be alone this Christmas.

One of the volunteers, Rebekah Bradley, said: “Over the years, this event has gone from strength to strength with as many as 30 people enjoying their Christmas with us.

“For the people who come, it’s a chance to meet folk they can talk to and get to know, and there will be a bit of entertainment afterwards too," Rebekah added. "Christmas can be a lonely time for people who live on their own and this is a really nice opportunity to have a meal around the same table as others.”

Transport to and from the event for those who require it is also on offer. To book your place and for further information, call Marjorie and Robin Higgins on 01282 813 603, and places must be booked by Saturday, December 16th.