Barrowford Festival promises to hit all the right notes this weekend

The ever-popular Barrowford Festival is promising to be bigger and better than ever when it kicks off this Saturday.

The family event in Barrowford Municipal Park will feature a live music stage, fresh food stalls, bars, children’s entertainment and lots of other fun activities.

The aim of the festival is to raise money for good causes including the three schools who man the festival’s entry gates, the parish council, Pendleside Hospice and this year’s chosen charity MIND.

Local lads Paul Dickson, Ryan Smith and Mark Dempsey are among a team of hard working and passionate volunteers who have helped to organise the event.

Barrowford Choir will kick off the day on the main stage at noon, followed by Burnley Pantomime Society and judging for The Great Barrowford Bake-off.

A number of talented musical acts will be taking to the stage thoughout the day including the popular Jeramiah Ferrari and Furious Styles.

Other acts include Tom Muldoon, Katie Ritson, Glam 45, as well as Ryan DJ and Si Sax.

Dogs are welcome at the park but the organisers have asked people not to bring their own alcohol or start barbecues.