Barrowford heroes scoop top award from High Sheriff of Lancashire

A pair of Barrowford heroes have each won a prestigious award from the High Sheriff of Lancashire.

David Brown and Angela Stuttard, of Barrowford, were given a Lancashire High Sheriff award at a ceremony at County Hall, Preston.

Anthony Attard OBE DL hosted the event in recognition of 15 people who have contributed significantly to the well-being and good of the Lancashire community.

Mr Attard said “During my year in office I come across many people from all over the county that make a great difference to the way this county functions, many of them do this out of the kindness of their hearts but all do it to make a difference.

"These special awards are to recognise certain people from the voluntary and blue light services that have gone above and beyond expectation."