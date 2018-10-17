Beautiful carving of young fisherman has special meaning for Pendleside Hospice

A wood carving, commemorating a young man who was a keen fisherman, will have special significance for Pendleside Hospice.

For the man who created the carving for a memorial bench has donated his payment to the hospice.

The generous gesture came from Richard Colbran who was commissioned to create the carving for the bench that will be unveiled at the man's fishing club.

Richard decided to take up woodcarving when he retired. He is a member of Lancashire and Cheshire Woodcarvers and Whalley Woodcarvers and, although in his late 80’s is still busy enjoying his craft.

He completed the carving in oak from a photograph of the fisherman standing in deep water holding a monster leather carp.

Other carvings that Richard has created include the red rose of Lancashire to celebrate the opening of Pendleside Hospice and a variety of carvings for the Towneley Heritage Trail.