Beer enthusiast to judge at World Beer Awards

A local beer writer and BBC Radio Lancashire beer enthusiast is judging at the World Beer Awards in London.

Clitheroe-based beer writer Katie Taylor has been invited to judge some of the world’s best, most exciting and most interesting beers at the World Beer Awards on Wednesday, July 25th.

Katie behind the bar at The Ale House.

The World Beer Awards is an annual global judging and awards ceremony that takes place over July and August each year, for beer, wine, cider and spirits. In the beer category, in which Katie will be one of the judges, beers from all over the world will be entered in a taste or a design sub-category to suit their particular style.

Katie’s interest in beer began several years ago when her love of real ales and Belgian beers led her to became interested in homebrewing. She grew her interest in local beers on her blog The Snap and the Hiss and now her work is featured regularly in national beer magazines Ferment and Original Gravity. Her writing often focuses on what she calls “pub culture” and her interest in the history and the traditions of beer, as well as the people who drink it, and the pubs they drink it in.

Katie also visits Gilly at BBC Radio Lancashire for a guest show each month, where she talks about Lancashire breweries, local beers and festival events in the county. She’s a familiar face in The Ale House in Clitheroe - behind the bar as an occasional staff member, and she’s even brewed a beer with Moorhouse’s for their special edition range; an American Brown Ale called M/14, which was launched at The Bridge Beer Huis in Burnley back in April.

Katie said: “I was absolutely shocked to be asked to judge at the World Beer Awards, it’s such a huge and exciting event and I couldn’t believe I’d been chosen to join some of the people whose work I really admire in the industry! I’m really looking forward to trying beers from all over the world that I won’t have heard of before, and finding out which breweries in which countries are making the best beers in each style in 2018. I’m also really interested to see if any breweries from up here in the North make it through to the awards.”

A journalism graduate from Leeds Trinity University, Katie is also a marketing copywriter and works freelance from her home in Clitheroe.

To read Katie’s blog visit: http://thesnapandthehiss.blogspot.co.uk

And for more information about the World Beer Awards visit: http://www.worldbeerawards.com