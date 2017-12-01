BFC goblet makes £3,200 at auction

A silver goblet, presented to Burnley Football Club in 1883 to mark their victory over The Ramblers of Burnley, has sold at auction for £3,200.

The piece of Clarets history went under the hammer at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn, Yorkshire.

The cup is engraved with the inscription: “This Cup was presented by Dr Dean to the players of Burnley for competition, The Match realised £70 which was devoted to the funds in aid of the New Hospital, The Final Tie Burnley v Ramblers played June 11th 1883.”

The goblet went into the auction with an estimate of between £500 to £700.