BFC in the Community's charity day to return

Burnley FC in the Community's annual community day will be celebrated at the Clarets home game with Leicester.

For the second consecutive season, BFCitC will be teaming up with Pendleside Hospice to deliver the themed matchday, on Saturday, April 14th, with all proceeds raised split 50/50 between both charities.

With the aim to raise funds through a number of activities in both the lead up to the game and on the day of the fixture itself, the day is also about raising awareness of the extensive non-profit work both charities are carrying out locally.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community said: “We’re delighted to be once again teaming up with Pendleside Hospice to deliver this season’s Community Day activities. The support we received from people last year was fantastic – it really felt like the whole community got behind both our charities and helped us to raise significant funds to support our respective work locally.

Helen McVey, Chief Executive of Pendleside Hospice said: “We are once again thrilled to be partnering with Burnley FC in the Community on the annual Charity Community Day being held in April for the Leicester game. This is now the second year that our organisations have come together to support the work of both charities. We are very excited for the day and hope it is enjoyed by all."

The Burnley FC v Leicester City FC fixture will be fourth time Community Day has been celebrated and year on year, momentum and support for the event has snowballed.

Last season’s activities, including a stadium-wide bucket collection, Wear Your Shirt Day and a number of community visits from Burnley FC players, raised more than £13,000 for BFCitC and Pendleside Hospice.