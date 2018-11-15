'Bigger and better': Pendle school's Christmas fair to raise for great cause

Promising to be bigger and better than ever before, a Pendle school's Christmas fair is seeking to raise funds for their students with learning or physical disabilities to go on a trip to the Lake District.



Pendle Community High School's Christmas Fair is on a mission to raise enough funds to enable their disabled students to experience the natural beauty of one of the UK's most picturesque areas with the Calvert Trust, which since its inception in 1976 has promoted accessible facilities to allow people with disabilities to enjoy the UK's beautiful countryside and benefit from outdoor activity.

Set to be opened by the Mayoress of Pendle, Janet Starkie, the fair will take place at 6pm on Thursday 6th December and promises to be bigger and better than ever, with more stalls, games, and activities for everyone, including Santa’s Grotto, Mrs Claus’ Kitchen, Santa’s Workshop, a tombola, a raffle, competitions, food and drink, craft stalls, a photo booth, and much more.

With other outdoor centres unable to cater for the specific needs of those with disabilities, the Calvert Trust offers Pendle Community's student the chance to go on a week-long residential trip and try their hand at canoeing, kayaking, sailing, climbing, abseiling, and zip wires.

Already generously sponsored by Asda, Cafe Cargo, Kelz Kutz, Lanlee, Morrisons, Boots Opticians Burnley, Buoyant Upholstery, KiloCreative, The Workshop, and The Festive Bowtique, the school have expressed their massive thanks for all the support they have received and would welcome any other local businesses interested in raising money for a fantastic cause.

For more information and details on a range of other events including a silent auction and a 12-day countdown, head to their website at www.pchs.lancs.sch.uk/christmas-fair