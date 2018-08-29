Blues guitar legend John Verity heading to Barnoldswick for BMAAC show

One of the UK’s most legendary rockers, ex-Argent guitarist John Verity, is heading to the Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre as he brings over 45 years of experience as a master of his craft to Pendle.

Taking place on Sunday, September 2nd, the former Phoenix member is a must-see feature of the British blues guitar scene, having played with the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Ringo Starr, and Janis Joplin during a truly sensational musical career.

Described as "a veteran performer at the top of his game" whose playing is "immaculate and full of passion," Verity has not only supported some of the biggest names in music over his career, but has also recorded on some of the best-known records in history and established himself as a very successful producer.

Admission to the show is free, with doors opening at 7.30pm. Those attending are advised to arrive early to secure admission to see the master craftsman in action.