Bodies of Burnley couple who died in Egypt coming home

The bodies of a Burnley couple who died while on holiday in Egypt will be returned to the UK after Egyptian authorities released them last night.

John and Susan Cooper died whilst on a family holiday in August at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada, Egypt.

Post-mortem results were also expected, but should be released later today instead.

Egypt's General Prosecutor released a statement on Friday night ordering the release of the bodies to a UK Embassy representative in Cairo.

It also said that the investigation into their deaths will continue.

Travel operator Thomas Cook commissioned an independent hygiene specialist and air quality specialist to conduct a series of tests at the hotel where John and Susan died which came back clear apart from identifying high levels of e-coli..

However, the specialists were unable to access the Cooper’s hotel room, which has remained under the control of the Egyptian authorities due to their ongoing investigation.

The preliminary results have been reviewed by an independent expert, Doctor Vanya Gant, the Consultant and Divisional Clinical Director in Microbiology and Infection, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.