Body of missing woman found in the Ribble Valley

Police searching for a missing woman have sadly found a body in Hurst Green.



Police were contacted at around 9am this morning (Tuesday) after a body was found in a wooded area near Hurst Green.

A police spokesman said: "Formal identification has yet to take place but the body is believed to be that of Michelle Hayhurst (45) who was last seen at her home address on Smithy Row, Hurst Green, at about 10-15pm yesterday (Monday).

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course and a file will be passed to the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with Mrs Hayhurst’s family and friends."