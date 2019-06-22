Bomb disposal team called to site of Burnley music festival

A controlled explosion had to be carried out on a Second World War grenade found on farmland in Burnley.

The bomb disposal unit was called to Hunters Oak Farm in Ightenhill late yesterday afternoon after magnet fishers made the discovery.

Drop The Beat organiser Craig Kennedy

The site is set to host Drop the Beat music festival later on today. Organisers helped carry sandbags over to the grenade in order to restrict the blast.

The bomb team was there for around an hour and a half while the situation was dealt with.

Drop The Beat takes place between noon and 11pm and features a huge selection of some of dance music’s biggest names including Anne Savage, Pete Daley, Dancing Divas and Jane Angel.