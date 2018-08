A book of condolence has been opened for Clarets supporters to pay their respects to club legend Jimmy McIlroy.



McIlroy, the Clarets' president and playing great of the 1950s and 60s, died on Monday aged 86.

The book has been placed in the main reception at Turf Moor and supporters will be able to leave a written tribute to Jimmy during opening hours of 8-30am to 6pm.