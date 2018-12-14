Book yourself in to the library for some festive fun

A range of free entertaining seasonal activities can be enjoyed by children and families in Lancashire libraries over the festive period.

Whether it's listening to school choirs singing Christmas carols or a visit from Father Christmas, there's something for everyone.

Other activities include craft sessions to make Christmas presents, family story time or a rhyme, music and story session based on Tom Fletcher's 'The Christmasaurus.'

Libraries are also hosting some free learning sessions run by Lancashire Adult Learning. The sessions will introduce people to Befriending Services, and the vital role of having these skills and using them in your own local community to help to combat loneliness.

More information about these sessions are available at http://bit.ly/befriendatchristmas

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "We've got lots of seasonal activities taking place in libraries over the festive period. They are designed with families in mind.

"Whatever the weather the holiday brings, families can come along and enjoy some light-hearted fun."

To find out more information about the events visit http://bit.ly/LancsXmasFun

Many of the activities are free, and there's no need to book.

Anyone who lives in the UK can join a Lancashire library, either online or by visiting in person. It's free and there are no age restrictions.

To find out more about the activities being held in libraries near to where you live, call 0300 123 6703 or go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries