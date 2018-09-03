Brand new Lancashire Hospitality Awards out to recognise local hospitality workers

The inaugural Lancashire Hospitality Awards have been launched to recognise the stars of Lancashire’s hotel and hospitality industry.

Free to enter, the top 10 very best from the county’s hospitality community will be interviewed by a select panel of judges and whittled down to a final five from which the winner of each of the 12 prizes will be chosen.

The awards have been founded by The KC Awards Group Limited - made up of Kara Rose PR managing director, Kara Rose, and Carl Darcy Consultancy events director, Carl Darcy - with Carl saying: “Lancashire has hundreds of tremendous businesses throughout the hospitality industry and the aim is to recognise all the good work they are doing.

“I’d encourage everybody to look at entering, the wide range of categories means there is something for everyone and we look forward to receiving the entries," he added.

Fellow co-founder, Kara Rose added: “Lancashire is leading the way in its hospitality offer, but there have never been any awards to recognise this effort. The new awards, judged by key leaders in the industry, will look at businesses and individuals who go above and beyond to create a first class service for their customers, really raising awareness of this work both on a regional and national level.”

Free to enter, the deadline to submit an entry is Friday, October 5th with the top 10 finalists announced on Friday, October 12th and the awards night taking place on Friday, February 1st 2019 at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The categories are as follows: Large Hotel of the Year, Small Hotel of the Year, Boutique Hotel of the Year, Spa Hotel of the Year, Golf Resort of the Year, Hotel Restaurant/Bar of the Year, Sustainable Venue of the Year, Hotel Conference/ Event of the Year, Non-Residential Venue of the Year, Wedding Venue of the Year, Marketing/PR Campaign of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more information, please visit www.lancashirehospitalityawards.co.uk.