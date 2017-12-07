Brass band back by popular demand

A popular brass band is making a return visit to Padiham by popular demand.

The Diggle Band from Saddleworth will give a concert at the Nazareth Unitarian Chapel this Saturday (December 9th ) at 7-30pm.

The show runs alongside a Christmas Tree festival at the chapel where visitors can view over 30 trees that have been decorated and put on display by a number of different charities.

Admission to the concert is £8 on the door and anyone who would like more information is asked to ring 01282 773336 or email barryrbrown@gmail.com.