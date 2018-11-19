Bridge club plays winning hand for Pendleside Hospice

A local bridge club have played a winning hand by raising a huge amount of money for Pendleside Hospice.



Brierfield Bridge Club, which is the 13th largest group in the country and has more than 300 members, raised the money by dedicating an afternoon in October to playing bridge.

The £1,361 total was raised by members paying an additional fee to play, afternoon tea plus there was a raffle. The event was organised by Christina Halstead and as very well supported with 80 people taking part.

The cheque was received by Pendleside Hospice Fundraiser, Jo Applegate from Anne Spencer and members of Brierfield Bridge Club.