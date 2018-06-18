Brierfest music festival set to return in 2019 bigger than ever

A music festival, that raised almost £4,000 for charity in May, is set to return in 2019 bigger and better than ever.

Dozens of bands and artistes are already queueing to sign up to play at the second Brierfest next year.

This year's inaugural event, on the first May Bank Holiday weekend, was a huge success, providing a showcase for a wealth of local musical talent from the Burnley and Pendle areas.

Held at Brierfield Working Men's Club the two day event was organised by members of the club and the Bands and Venues Burnley Pendle facebook group.

It was opened by Bobby Elliott of the legendary band The Hollies and raised almost £4,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

Luke Hamilton, who is chairman of Brierfield Working Men's Club, said he had already been inundated with requests from bands wanting to play next year.

Luke said: "We will hold Brierfest at the same time next year and it looks set to be even bigger.

"We had a lot of support and it just shows what a small club like ours can do, it was a great community event and it certainly helped to put Brierfield on the map."