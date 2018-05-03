Brierfield church switches car boot sale date to accommodate Royal Wedding

In order to accommodate those wishing to watch the Royal Wedding, Brierfield Methodist Church have changed the date of their indoor car boot sale and are offering a special rate on stalls as well as free admission.

With the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress, Meghan Markle, set to take place on Saturday, May 19th, Brierfield Methodist Church were keen to allow anyone wishing to attend both their car boot sale and watch the ceremony the chance to do so.

As a result, the date of the indoor car boot sale has been switched from the Saturday to Friday evening on the 18th, with proceedings getting underway at 5pm at the church, situated on Colne Road, and going on until 8pm.

Offering a special rate of £5 per stall, the church are encouraging one and all to come along and support their local community, with the event - boasting the usual hot food and array of refreshments - free to the public and welcoming of anyone who is interested in enjoying the evening.

Those wanting to book a stall can do so by contacting Anne Dixon on 01282 424 039.