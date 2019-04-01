Brierfield's first ordination of man whose life was transformed by faith

Brierfield witnessed its very first ordination last weekend when the Living Hope Church welcomed a new minister.

Local man Michael Fleming was ordained at the Pentecostal church in Halifax Road by Bishop Steven, the presiding Bishop of the International Christian Church Network, assisted by Rev. Phillip Ingham.

Those attending the service heard Michael's remarkable story of how he had found faith after a difficult past.

Michael had been a violent man, an alcoholic night club owner and debt collector who once used his fists to make his violent way through life. Michael came to faith in Jesus Christ many years ago now and his Christian walk has been a journey of radical transformation.

Dyslexic, Michael nevertheless gained a theological degree from Manchester University.

The ordination took place in front of a packed church, including Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson, the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle James and Janet Starkie, the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley, Charlie Briggs and Patricia Lunt, and Coun. Pauline McCormick.

A spokesman for the church said: "The service was a moving blend of ancient Christian liturgy, personal testimonies, and rousing hymns including, Jerusalem and A Mighty Fortress is our God.

"Bishop Steven spoke of the need to recognize that it is God’s work through Jesus Christ not ours, that leads to salvation. His emphasis was based around Ephesians 2:8,9 which says: ‘For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast.'

"Rev. Michael will continue his Pastoral ministry to more than 65 small groups and various evangelistic outreaches. We look forward to this highly impacting ministry developing further and seeing many more people rescued by the Gospel of Jesus Christ."