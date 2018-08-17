Brilliant Burnley student Ishaq wins place at top London university

It was As across the board for Burnley teenager Ishaq Akbar at A'level results day yesterday.

Nelson and Colne College student Ishaq achieved A* and two As in Maths, Further Maths and

Physics.

Ishaq (18) is progressing on to University College London to study Mathematics.

A former student of Sir John Thursby Community College, Ishaq experienced the buzz of working in the capital when he enjoyed two weeks working at J P Morgan bank in the heart of London’s financial centre.

Ishaq was able to access the work experience placement through the Social Mobility Foundation.

He said: "It was an amazing experience and really useful for me looking to go into a finance

related career.

“I want to go to University College London to experience more of life in the city, and because it is a Russell Group university which was always going to be key in my decision.”