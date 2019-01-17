Budding young writers in Pendle inspired by professional poet known as Rappaman

Budding young writers were inspired by a professional poet who spent the day with them at school.

Poet Rappaman made a special appearance at Earby Springfield Primary School to perform a

collection of his work.

The visit was part of the prize won by year four Amelie Harper who was crowned Yorkshire Writer of the

Year at the Broughton Hall Literature Festival in November. The prize also included a set of books for the

school library.

Children enjoyed a lively performance of Rappaman's, published work in an assembly. This was followed by workshops throughout the day, where years two to six had the opportunity to write and perform poetry inspired by the poet whose real name is Donovan Christopher.

A poet for several years, Rappaman uses his verse as a means of self expression and a tool to tackle social problems.

English Lead Jill Jeffries said, “Encouraging enjoyment in reading, improving writing and developing a

wide vocabulary are priorities for us and Donovan’s visit inspired this.’