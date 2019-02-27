Building Bridges in Burnley taking inspiring Faith Friends project to schools to promote tolerance

Building Bridges in Burnley is training people to share their faith in schools and bring about better understanding.

A total of 25 Lancashire volunteers were trained at the first of the three half day sessions yesterday morning at the Burnley and Pendle Faith Centre.

The project, Faith Friends, aims to unite pupils of all and no faiths by inspiring them to look beyond their differences.

Mozaquir Ali, a director/trustee, said: "This unique project offers a great opportunity for individuals to increase their knowledge of interfaith work and self-development in addition to work experience with schools and of course making a positive impact on young people's lives and their future."

The project supports a school or college for four hours a week. Volunteers work with school leaders to promote leadership, inspire interfaith activities, explore spirituality and bring RE to life.

Bea Foster added: "I was thrilled to see so many enthusiastic people who wish to get involved in this exciting project coming together. The buzz in the room was great and many people commented on it."

All are welcome to the next two training sessions, which will be held next ‪Tuesday and ‪Tuesday, March 19th,‬ from 10am to noon at the Faith Centre, Barden Lane, BB10 1JD.

For more information please contact Sajda Majeed MBE on interfaithbookkngs@outlook.com

Alternatively contact Mozaquir Ali on mozaquir.ali@hotmail.com or Bea Foster on ‪bea_foster@hotmail.com‬