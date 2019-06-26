Burnley 10k: Organisers put out call for volunteers

Burnley 10k organisers are on the lookout for volunteers to help ensure the event runs smoothly.



Roles could include helping to marshall the route or supporting the runners at the start/finish line.

Anybody interested in giving a few hours of their time on the day can contact eventeers@runforall.com or visit https://www.runforall.com/volunteers/eventeers/.

They can also ring 0113 826 7756 or contact Sarah Darcy at Burnley Leisure on 01282 664444.

There is still time to register for the 8th ASDA Foundation Burnley 10k run, in association with the Jane Tomlinson Run For All campaign, which is being held on Sunday, July 21st.

To register go to https://burnley10k2019.eventdesq.com/

The fun, friendly event is one of the region’s best-loved charity runs. It attracts a range of people from new runners taking on their first race to more experienced runners aiming for a new personal best.

The course is also perfect for those looking to take things at a more leisurely pace, having fun with friends and family while raising money for charity.

The route starts and finishes outside Towneley Hall, and takes in the Thompson and Queen’s parks, as well as skirting Turf Moor, the home of Burnley Football Club. Whether you choose to walk, jog or run you can be sure of support from enthusiastic crowds as you make your way round the course.

For more details, including how to register, picking up your race ticket, the route and other useful information, go to https://www.runforall.com/events/10k/burnley-10k/race-information/