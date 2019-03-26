Burnley and Pendle businessman's stunning image of snowy canal wins national competition

A stunning photograph of a snowy stretch of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal has been chosen as one of 12 winners in a winter waterways competition.

Burnley businessman Graham Denney, who lives in Colne, captured the superb scene near to Barrowford Locks.

It was one of 12 winter photographs chosen by the Canal and River Trust in a competition to capture the essence of why the nation’s 200-year old canals need to be treasured.

The Trust received nearly 7,000 entries via its website and Instagram account. The competition encouraged both keen canal-lovers and those that may not have visited their local waterway recently to show the best of the winter waterways.

With over 2,000 miles of waterways on the doorstep of millions there were many subjects to choose from, such as frosty towpaths, urban and rural waterways, people out and about enjoying their time by the water, classic canal architecture, lock gates, bridges and boats of every variety.

Jon Horsfall, head of customer services at Canal and River Trust, said: “The canals are stunning at any time of year and these wonderful photographs prove it. We look after 2,000 miles of waterway that snake across England and Wales, passing through myriad different landscapes and telling the tale of our industrial heritage.

“There’s something about being by the water that is good for body, mind and soul: our research shows that it makes people less stressed. Let these images inspire you to come and visit and find your perfect picture.

“Thank you to everyone who shared their photos, and congratulations to the winners.”