Burnley and Pendle estate agents granted council accreditation

A local estate agents has been awarded new accreditation by Burnley Borough Council with their properties deemed to offer the highest standards of living to the benefit of landlords, tenants, and agents alike.

Petty's Estate Agents, which has offices in Burnley, Colne, Nelson, Barrowford, and Barnlodswick, have announced that they have been awarded the new accreditation as part of the council's Good Landlord and Agent Scheme (Glas), a partnership between the council, private sector landlords, and managing agents who rent properties out in the Burnley area.

The voluntary scheme was launched in 2001 and updated in 2016 to reflect the changes in legislation and best practice affecting the private rented sector, and aims to improve living conditions for local tenants in the Burnley and Pendle areas.

“We’re delighted to gain this accreditation as it shows our commitment to ensuring that the properties we Let and manage at Petty’s are always of the highest standard," said Simon Westwell, Residential Director at Petty’s. "People need affordable housing but they also need and deserve to know that they are living in good quality housing too.”

As par of the scheme, landlords and agents are encouraged to improve conditions of their properties and promote proactive policies within the private rented sector improve the image and standards of private rented accommodation.

Councillor John Harbour, the council’s xecutive member for housing and leisure, said: “Burnley Council works with private landlords to support them and encourage them to raise their standards. Petty deserves credit for being accredited under our new code of practice.

“It reflects their professional approach to how they go about their business and the fact they are committed to providing a top class service to their tenants," he added. “Many managing agents are unregulated and some are not members of a professional body.

"If landlords are selecting a managing agent in Burnley, Burnley Council would always encourage them to ensure they are members of Glas.”