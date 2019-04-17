Burnley and Pendle horse riders lead the way in national road safety campaign

A team of Burnley and Pendle horse riders saddled up for a nationwide campaign raising awareness of road safety.

Pendle and District Bridleway Group hit the road for the Pass Wide and Slow campaign on Sunday, April 14th, leading 43 horse riders from Towneley Hall Park and around the surrounding area of Burnley.

Shirley Pawson and Laura Watson, a Rural Mounted Police Volunteer, on the Pass Wide and Slow campaign ride hosted by Pendle and District Bridleway Group. (s)

The aim was to highlight how road users should safely pass horse and rider on the highways.

Shirley Hemingway, a committee member, said: "Lancashire has one of the worst number of recorded bridleways in the UK. Consequently our horse riders are forced to ride on our roads in order to access our limited, fragmented and inadequate bridleway network.

"Motorists say we shouldn't be on the road but we're so limited because bridleways have been downgraded to footpaths.

"Accidents are happening up and down the country and they're escalating, and wagons and farm vehicles are getting bigger and bigger.

Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Charlie Briggs, and Henry, a traditional Cob, leading a road safety campaign ride. (s)

"We are here and on the roads so please don't drive more than 15 mph when passing us. If a horse is spooked, we want people to stop and be considerate."

Joining the event were the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Charlie Briggs on Henry, a handsome and traditional Cob, and the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, Coun. James and Janet Starkie

Support also came from Lancashire Police, Lancashire Police Rural Mounted Volunteers, Safe Lanes in Pendleside, Burnley Bridleway Association, Ben Shaw Training Ltd, photographers Janet Matthews and Simon Sweetman, representatives from the BHS, and many other helpers.

The Galloping Grannies also took part in the event to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice and a motor neurone disease support group.