Burnley and Pendle invited to Brierfield Christmas lights switch-on

Residents of Burnley and Pendle have been warmly invited to come along to see the Christmas lights being switched on outside Brierfield Town Hall later this month.



Taking place on Friday 22nd November, the Brierfield Christmas lights switch-on will start with Christmas carols and a brass band from 6.30pm to set the mood for the festive season ahead of the lights themselves being switched on at 7pm by the Mayor of Brierfield, Councillor Iram Ghous.

“Our Christmas lights switch on event is always a popular occasion and brings all the community together," said the Mayor. "I’m very much looking forward to having the honour of switching on the Brierfield Christmas lights."

Councillor Mohammad Hanif added: “There will be entertainment for all the family. After the switch on, activities will be held in Brierfield Community Centre, including jumping castle, magic show, balloon sculpting, face painting, Father Christmas grotto, etc. Please join us to make this a wonderful event and a great start to the festive season.”

Light refreshments will also be served in Brierfield Community Centre from 7.00pm. For more information about the event, contact Coun Hanif on 07785 514 614 or at hanifbtc@gmail.com