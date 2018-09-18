Burnley and Pendle is 'hot spot' for dangerous gas appliances

Gas network Cadent is calling on schools in Burnley and Pendle to help spread the carbon monoxide safety message after figures revealed the area is a ‘hot spot’ for dangerous gas appliances.

During 2017-18, 1,226 gas cookers, boilers and fires were condemned as being ‘at risk’ or immediately dangerous in the BB postcode area.

That figure included 253 in Burnley and 119 in Nelson and Colne.

The figures come from properties attended by Cadent emergency engineers, where they have had to condemn or isolate an appliance or installation as being ‘at risk’ or ‘immediately dangerous’ following attendance at a reported gas emergency.

Faulty or badly maintained gas appliances can leak deadly carbon monoxide, a colourless, odourless gas that kills some 40 people a year and sees a further 4,000 visiting accident and emergency departments with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Now, with the help of a cuddly caped crusading bear named Safety Seymour, Cadent is aiming to tackle the scourge of CO.

It is urging schools to sign up to a free day of carbon monoxide safety educational activities, run in the classroom, aimed at Year 2 pupils and aligned to the national curriculum.

The call to action comes during Gas Safety Week 2018 (17 -23 September), the annual gas industry initiative to raise awareness of the dangers of poorly-maintained gas appliances, including the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Cadent Stakeholder and Customer Specialist Amanda O’Shea said: “Research shows that families with children are among those most at risk from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Safety Seymour teaches youngsters how to stay safe and they take that knowledge home to their mums, dads, wider families and carers.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning is easily preventable yet thousands of people every year suffer from CO symptoms or even die.”

Any school that would like to sign up for the Safety Seymour sessions should contact Amanda O’Shea via email at Amanda.oshea@cadentgas.com.

Children in the first 150 classes to sign up for a session will receive a free CO alarm.