Burnley and Pendle Santander staff celebrate Denim For Dementia charity day

Iain Bissett, Susan Coates, Sara Costelloe, Norma Tinsley and Claire Smith (both kneeling down), Laura Cox, Martin Sansam and Melanie Spedding are the Santander charity denim day. (s)
Staff at Santander's Burnley, Colne and Nelson branches donned their best denim in aid of charity.

The team enjoyed a quiz and tombola at the Denim For Dementia event on Friday.

The event was held to fund-raise for the bank’s charity partner Alzheimer’s Society, as well as raise awareness of issues around dementia.

Norma Tinsley, branch manager at Santander in Colnem said: “We would like to thank all the customers who have supported us, whether it was participating in the quiz, offering prizes or donating funds, it really will make a difference.”