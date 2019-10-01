Burnley and Pendle solicitors sign up to help people write wills for free

Seven Burnley and Pendle firms of solicitors have agreed to take part in the Pendleside Hospice Free Wills Week.



Anyone has the opportunity to have a simple will written or updated free of charge by one of the seven solicitors’ practices participating in the scheme, which runs from October 14th to October 25th.



By being part of the campaign Pendleside hopes people will consider supporting the hospice in their will although there is no obligation to do so.

Also while the solicitors kindly donate their time and expertise it is hoped people in return will make a donation to the hospice. It’s therefore a perfect time to ensure you and your family’s future is secured whilst making a valuable contribution to the hospice.

At the end of your appointment a solicitor will tell you how much a will would normally cost and you can then decide on what donation you would like to make.

The campaign covers simple wills. If the will is more complex and needs additional work, the solicitor may ask you to pay the balance. It’s best to check when booking your appointment.

The solicitors taking part this year are: Alexander Grace Law, Kate Kendall, 0800 0315413, kk@alexandergrace-law.co.uk; Baldwin Wyatt, Roger Baldwin, 01282 429999, team@bwlawyers.co.uk; Donald Race & Newton, Sara Jane Chorkley, 01282 433241, www.drnlaw.co.uk; Farnworth Rose, Richard Farnworth, 01282 695400, info@farnworthrose.co.uk; Hollin Villas, Linda Simcock, 01282 701829, lindaeskdale2355@ntlworld.com; NGA, Anthony Allen, 01282 450144, enquiries@ngasolicitors.co.uk; Smith Sutcliffe, Amanda Culshaw, 01282 426251, burnley@smithsutcliffe.com.

Sara Jane Chorkley, of DRN, explained how the procedure works for people intending to make a will with a solicitor free of charge during Wills Weeks.

She said: “People should either ring or email to make an appointment with the solicitor of their choice out of the list of seven participating in the Pendleside campaign.

“At the appointment they would need to bring proof of identity, have a knowledge of the amount potentially in their estate and ideally have details to hand of all the parties who will feature in the will.”

“An example of a simple will would be where all the estate is left to partner or spouse apart from a legacy to Pendleside, and then on the second death to children or grandchildren.”

If a person has a taxable estate and they leave 10 percent or more to charity then there is a reduction in inheritance tax from 40% to 36%.

David Brown, chairman of the trustees at Pendleside, said: “We are deeply indebted to the seven firms of solicitors who have agreed to participate in this year’s Wills Weeks.”