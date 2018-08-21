Burnley author ready for next chapter after completing trilogy

A Burnley author has his sights set on the big screen after penning the final chapter in his supernatural horror series.

Roy Bright released Judas: Revelation – the thrilling series finale to his high acclaimed Judas trilogy – earlier this month.

The story follows the exploits of Judas Iscariot, punished by God for his betrayal of Christ and tasked with protecting a six-year-old girl, Charlotte Hope, as she approache her 7th birthday; her destiny, to save humankind from the forces of Lucifer.

The follow up story, saw Charlotte and Judas’ relationship grow as they faced even greater perils, pursued further by the forces of Hell, with Charlotte transitioning from child to woman and learning more about her powers.

The final book picks straight up where the second ends, offering a blood-soaked, action-packed and rip-roaring climax.

The series has sold tens of thousands of copies and shows no signs of its success letting up.

“It’s been an unbelievable honour to see so many people tune into the series and enjoy what it has to offer,” said Roy.

“When I started this journey I never imagined it would prove to be as popular as it has been and the support it is receiving is incredible.”

Roy and his screenwriting partner, Mike Harris have also completed work on the screenplay to the first Judas book and are actively working on the second story, with several overseas production outlets interested in the work.