Burnley bar owners to put on special fundraising night for burgled town centre tea room

A Burnley bar is hosting a special music festival to help raise money for the town centre tea room broken into at the weekend.



Krafty Cow tea room in Boot Way was targeted overnight Friday with callous thieves stealing till takings, electrical goods and charity money.

Kelly Bland has been overwhelmed by the support she has received following the break-in at Krafty Cow tea room

Owner Kelly Bland has been left devastated by the break-in and could be thousands of pounds out of pocket due to her insurance not covering loss of earnings.

Remedy bar owners, Madge Nawaz, Gaz Ali and Ben Blackburn, are hoping to help lift some of the burden with a night of fundraising.

CowFest takes place at the Ormerod Street venue on Saturday from 9pm and will feature DJ Absolute, Big Kenny, Daz Woods, Billy Hawthorn and Lewis Raistrick. Admission is £2.

Madge said: "We're close friends with Kelly and when we heard what had happened we wanted to do something to help. Kelly has worked hard to build up her business. For someone to come along and do this to her, it's awful.

"It is important that local businesses look out for each other and I'm sure there will be plenty of people out on Saturday supporting Kelly."

Kelly said the support she had received since the break-in had been overwhelming.

"It's been horrible but the support I've received has been incredible. Saturday night at Remedy will be great and I'm sure there will be plenty of surprises. I can't thank the lads or the DJs enough."