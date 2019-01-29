Burnley beagle Luna is a world record holder

A dog lover from Burnley and her faithful pooch took the lead in a world record attempt to smash the world's biggest dog walk.



Jessica Hope and her three-year-old beagle Luna were part of a 1,029 strong group of beagles which gathered in Cheshire to beat the world record for the world's largest single breed dog walk.

Luna

The group beat the previous record of 783 Yorkshire terriers which gathered in Mexico City in 2015.

The Beaglelandia event, organised by Bauwow UK and Merseyside Beagle Club, also raised around £10,000 for charities Unite to Care and Beagle Welfare.

Jessica said: "It was such an honour and a great feeling to be part of this world record. It was an amazing day and I want to say a massive thank you to all the volunteers for bringing together beagles from all over the country and Ireland.

"There was a great sense of relief as we all knew how much hard work had been put into it by the organisers. I also make a joke with my friends saying if I don't accomplish anything in my life, at least my beagle did. Hopefully this opens the door to encourage more dog related groups to get together and raise money for charity.

"The organisers picked an amazing venue at Capesthorne Hall in Cheshire where there were lots of stalls and fun things to do as well as raising lots of money for charity.

"I am looking forward to the next event on September 8th to raise even more money."