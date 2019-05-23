Burnley born Doris (96) could be Pendle and North West's oldest volunteer

Great great grandmother Doris Iveson is a star in every sense of the word.

Because at the grand old age of 96, Doris is still a volunteer at Pendle Community Hospital. And health chiefs believe she could be the oldest volunteer in Lancashire and possibly the North West.

Doris with Star awards chairman Jane Butcher and Star awards committee member Rob O'Brien

Doris was named as the Volunteer of the Year at the recent East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s prestigious Star Awards.

This is the second time Doris has won the award and she admitted she was both thrilled and surprised to receive it.

She said: "I really enjoy coming to work at the hospital, I have got to know so many people here, both staff and patients, and I love chatting to them and I love to hear the war stories from many of the older gentlemen who come here because I remember those times.

"It isn't like coming to work at all, it is like a day out."

A thrilled Doris shows off her Star award

Doris is the first person visitors and patients see as they enter the hospital as she mans the reception desk one day a week at the Nelson based hospital. Along with directing people to wards, Doris usually has a stash of jelly babies to hand out too!

Describing her as an 'absolute inspiration' it was Rob O'Brien, who is a member of the Star awards committee, who nominated Doris.

He said: "Doris quite simply is the best example of what the awards are all about.

"To come to work every week without fail at her age is quite simply fantastic."

Born in Burnley, Doris was brought up in Nelson by her grandparents after her mother died when she was only four.

She spent her married life running a small holding in Earby with her husband, Edward and when he died 28 years ago Doris' friend persuaded her to volunteer at the hospital.

Jane Butcher, who is Star Awards chairman, said:" Doris is a gem, a beautiful person inside and out

"There are 14 categories in the Star awards and Doris was one of 330 nominations that recognise the good work of all our volunteers and staff at the Trust."