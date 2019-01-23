Burnley branch among latest round of closures announced by banking giant Santander

A Burnley branch of major bank Santander is to be shutdown in the latest round of closures.

The branch, based at the Briercliffe Road shopping centre, is among the latest of 140 branches across the UK to be axed. The move is believed to affect around 1,200 jobs.

The Burnley town centre branch in St James Street is not among the list of the latest closures and branches in Church Street, Colne and Scotland Road, Nelson will also remain open.

In 2017 the Padiham branch of Santander was closed down, causing anger and concern as it was the last remaining bank in the town.

Burnley and Padiham MP Julie Cooper campaigned to keep the branch open, insisting that the closure would cause 'great distress, inconvenience and frustration to many residents.'

Mrs Cooper also said the closure would impact greatly on pensioners in the area, many of whom would find travelling to alternative branches in Burnley and Accrington difficult.

Santander's head of retail and business banking Susan Allen said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels and this has resulted in customers visiting our branches less frequently.

"As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.

“We continue to believe that branches have a vital role to play and we will be refurbishing 100 of our branches over the next two years. We are confident that following these changes we will have the right branch network to serve our customers’ changing needs, and we expect the size of our network to remain stable for the foreseeable future.”

In January last year the Briercliffe Road branch of Santander was raided by thieves who made off wit £200 in 10p coins.