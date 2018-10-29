Burnley buses going the extra mile for Poppy Appeal

Burnley buses will go the extra mile this year to remember those who gave their lives in the First World War.

The Burnley Buss Company is adorning several of its buses with large sized commemorative poppies.

Meanwhile, serving members of the armed forces will once again be able to travel free on any The Burnley Bus Company service on Remembrance Sunday, November 11th.

Company chief executive Alex Hornby said: “This year’s Remembrance has additional significance, marking 100 years since the end of the First World War, and so we felt it was right to increase our support for the excellent work done by the Royal British Legion.

“We hope that by prominently showing our support for the Poppy Appeal on the front of our buses, many of our customers will join us in contributing to this excellent cause.

“We’re also pleased once again to be able to offer free travel to all members of the Armed Forces on Remembrance Sunday. Many will be attending Remembrance events across east Lancashire, and this is our way of showing our gratitude to them for all that they do for us.

“All the team at our Burnley depot are fully behind this – we all feel it’s vitally important to remember the sacrifices made for our freedom, particularly a century on from the end of the First World War.”

The purchase by The Burnley Bus Company’s parent firm Transdev of additional large-sized poppies for its buses from the Royal British Legion has raised an additional £1459.50 for the charity – and it’s hoped that as a highly visible symbol of remembrance, they will help to generate a further boost as customers buy and wear their own poppies with pride.