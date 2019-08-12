Burnley Calico team to tackle Turf Moor sleepout for charity

Staff members from The Calico Group have vowed to raise awareness of homelessness and raise funds for three local charities by taking on an overnight challenge at Turf Moor.



The Turf Sleepout will take place on Friday, November 15th, from 7pm to 7am when participants will sleep pitchside to raise money for Burnley FC in the Community, Emmaus Burnley, and SafeNet Domestic Abuse Service for Jane’s Place Women’s refuge, which is part of The Calico Group.

Julian Whitley and Lisa Valentine, communications officers at The Calico Group, decided to get involved after seeing the Turf Sleepout advertised on social media and talking to other colleagues who had taken on the challenge in 2018.

They will be joined by other staff members from various parts of The Calico Group, including SafeNet and Calico Homes.

Julian said: “I’m always up for a challenge, especially when it will benefit such incredible, life-saving services.

“Having worked at The Calico Group for several years, I am in awe of the phenomenal support provided by the team at SafeNet. I can’t wait to sleep out and help support the team at Jane’s Place, as well as the other, equally amazing charities.”

Lisa said: “Homelessness really can affect any of us at any time in our lives, for a whole host of reasons. It’s vital that we have these services in place to offer support when people are at their most vulnerable.

“Through working at The Calico Group, I also see first-hand just how hard our colleagues at SafeNet work and the positive impact that Jane’s Place has on people who need additional support. This has inspired me to try and give something back.”

To learn more about the Turf Sleepout and how to take part, visit www.burnleyfccommunity.org/fight-homelessness-at-the-turf-sleepout/. You can donate to members of The Calico Group via Just Giving here.