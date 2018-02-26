Burnley chosen as launch pad for project to coach employees to be cream of the crop

Burnley has been chosen as the centre for the launch of an initiative by a hotel chain to develop the future careers of its employees.

The scheme, which will be launched this Wednesday (February 28th) at the Holiday Inn Express, is the passion of local businesswoman Kerian Barnes.

She is Director of Operations at Starboard Hotels, one of the UK's fastest growing hotel owners with a portfolio that includes world leading brands such as IHG (Intercontinental Hotel Group), Wyndham and Ibis Hotels and Best Western.

Kerian is a shining example of someone who started out as a part time worker aged 15 in a Lancashire hotel and now sits on the board of

Starboard Hotels running operations for a growing, highly valuable hotel portfolio.

The award winning Holiday Inn Express hotel has also been selected as the national assessment centre for the course.

Aimed at developing the future careers of employees of Starboard Hotels, owners of the Holiday Inn and 14 other hotels across the country are launching SHAPE , which stands for Starboard Hotels Accelerator Programme, at a special dinner, prepared and hosted by the Holiday Inn team which has two candidates selected for this unique programme.

Hospitality industry professional Robert Crook,is the special guest along with Dr Alan Gregory, doctor of literature who will be involved in mentoring some of the 13 candidates who hail from across the country including Gatwick, Epping, Birmingham, Plymouth and Leeds.

Kerian said: "We are investing in excess of £30, 000 on the programme, excluding the support from suppliers, many of them from the Lancashire region.

"Working in partnership they have a vested interest , sharing their knowledge, driving best practice, building relationships, share in our quest to keep great people within our business.