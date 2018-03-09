Burnley club night returns with a bang

Club night Reverb returns for 2018 with a St Paddy’s Day party spectacular.

You don’t have to hail from the Emerald Isle to join in the celebrations at Mode, Hammerton Street, on Saturday, March 17th, but you may want to throw on a bit of green.

Mark Johnstone

Special guest DJ Ill Phil, aka Phil Dolman, headlines a stunning bill bursting with a bevy of household dance names. Ill Phil has been DJing for almost 15 years now and having played all over the world he is certainly no stranger to the business.

In early 2013 Phil joined the prestigious ‘Certified Jackin’ brand and now produces six mixtapes a year with huge listenership figures and hundreds of thousands of views and downloads.

He also runs parties at the famous Lightbox Club in London. Expect a high energy set, packed full of exclusive tracks.

Also playing on the night will be Mark Johnstone (Reverb / BassJam / PierJam); Phil Mac (HOME is HOUSE / PierJam ); Carl Andrew (Love House); Chester and Nadia Lucy (Sanction / S2S); Magaluf’s finest Haydon Eccles and Sean Johnsone (Drop The Beat).

Doors 1am – 8am. Dress Code: Classy/smart/casual. Trainers are ok. Admission is £10. Buy through the following link – skiddle.com/e/13128781 – to receive a discount.