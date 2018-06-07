Burnley colleagues give thumbs up to hospice as their Charity of the Year

Generous colleagues spent a year fund raising for a cause close to their hearts.

Staff at the Department of Work and Pensions in Burnley nominated Pendleside Hospice as their chosen charity for 2017, raising a £1,284.

And the hospice was nominated again as Charity of the Year for 2018 and the fund raising is already underway.

Last year the department raised the money throughout the year by selling pay day football cards, holding cupcake days and running their bumper Christmas raffle which had dozens of great prizes.

Generous individual cash donations were also made, alongside personal challenge accomplishments by Steve Neary who completed a 100k walk and Gabi Feltell who took part in a 10k run.

The senior leadership team also had a sweep on the Grand National.

Steve, an administrative officer and specialist mortgage decision maker, said: “Pendleside Hospice is such a worthy cause and we were delighted to be able to fundraise for them in 2017 and again this year.

"Having visited the hospice and had a tour, I can now appreciate all the work done by Pendleside and understand the wide range of services they provide to our community.”

Steve is taking the fundraising a step further by taking on a 127.5 mile bike ride along the Leeds Liverpool Canal in July.

If you would like to support him please go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-neary2 to make a donation.