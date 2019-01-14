Burnley College: all welcome at A Level and apprenticeship open days

Burnley College is set to host a pair of open days this month for students considering a future in both academia and apprenticeships, with the principal of the college's sixth form centre encouraging everyone to come down and get a feel of the courses on offer.

With the last academic year having been a record-breaking 12 months for the sixth form centre, students who sat their GCSEs in the summer have been invited to attend an open event at the college's £100m campus to get a clearer view of what awaits them should they pursue a future in academia.

Showcasing the wide range of courses available for those thinking of A Levels or Advanced Vocational study as a route towards university and a successful career, the open day - set to take place on Thursday, January 17th from 5.30pm to 8pm - will see the college's tutors meet and chat to prospective students.

“2018 was a record-breaking year for our hard-working A Level and Advanced Vocational students and we are committed to building on that success in 2019," said Karen Buchanan, Principal of Burnley College Sixth Form Centre. “Each and every one of us in the Burnley College family take pride in seeing the success of our A Level and Advanced Vocational students, many of whom have gone on to study at some of the UK’s top universities, including the University of Cambridge.

"These students have truly gone above and beyond and can now look forward to amazing careers, many in medicine, law, and engineering," Karen added. “We’d like to invite those Year 11 students who may still be making up their minds – or having second thoughts about their original choices – to come and see us at our January Open Event.

"It’s a great opportunity to find out more about the many different opportunities open to you and gain expert, impartial advice on your options from our friendly, experienced advisers.”

As well as meeting tutors, students will be able to learn about available financial support and transport links, have a tour of the college, meet current students, and view the extra-curricular activities on offer, with those interested in attending urged to register their interest at www.burnley.ac.uk/open-events.

Additionally, a specialist Themis Apprenticeship Careers Event will be held at Themis at Burnley College on Wednesday, January 30th from 5.30pm to 8pm for those considering an apprenticeship as the path for them.

With more than 35 leading employers from a variety of industries set to showcasing their apprenticeship opportunities, there will be advice and guidance on how to impress at interview, a Project Digital hub focusing on the digital sector and the partnership between Themis at Burnley College and +24 Marketing, information on higher and degree apprenticeships, and inspirational talks by Michael Quigley, one of the North’s leading motivational speakers.

To secure your place at the Themis Apprenticeship Careers Event, visit www.burnley.ac.uk/themiscareers19.