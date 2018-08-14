Burnley commercial director joins Turf Moor Sleepout

A Burnley FC commercial director is the latest fundraiser to sign up to the Turf Sleepout event.

Anthony Fairclough will be joining business leaders and fans from across the region on Friday, October 12th, when they will give up the comfort of their own beds and spend the night sleeping out at Turf Moor.

The aim is to raise money for Burnley FC in the Community, Emmaus Burnley and SafeNet Domestic Abuse service for Jane’s Place Women’s Refuge.

Speaking on the challenge, Anthony said: “This event will give all those taking part an insight into what life is like for many homeless people living in our communities.

“I was keen to show my support for this brand-new event that is utilising the space at the Turf Moor stadium in such a positive and unique way.

“I’m sure it will be a tough but eye-opening and rewarding experience.

“All three charities that this event is raising money for are carrying out vitally important work in our region – I hope more business leaders and fans alike will join us and help us raise a significant amount of money for these important organisations.”

Anthony joins a group of almost 30 fundraisers who have already committed to taking part, including business leaders from VEKA, Lush, Spencer Hayes Group, Calico and Thorne Access and Security Ltd.

Registration is £25 take part in the Turf Sleepout and fundraisers are asked to raise a minimum of £250. Please note you must be over 16 to take part.

To take part in Turf Sleepout, register online at www.burnleyfccommunity.org.

To find out more about the event, please contact Sinead Kennedy-Peers on s.kennedypeers@burnleyfc.com or call 01282 704716.